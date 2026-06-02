Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of ACM Research worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,899 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,248,377.36. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,441,850 over the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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