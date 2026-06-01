Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,318 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.43% of Euronet Worldwide worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,146 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.00.

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Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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