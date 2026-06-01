Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 37,938 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,725 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,938 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lithia Motors worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

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Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1%

LAD opened at $290.59 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.78 and a 12 month high of $360.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $271.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.60. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.88%.Lithia Motors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.26 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors's payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $326.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lithia Motors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.64, for a total value of $72,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $543,905.44. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Bailey, Jr. sold 297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $83,329.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,233.20. This trade represents a 28.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 617 shares of company stock valued at $174,966 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company's core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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