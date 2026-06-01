Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 373,237 shares during the period. HF Sinclair comprises about 1.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.70% of HF Sinclair worth $59,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 725,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 306,938 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $16,908,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $908,281 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $69.99 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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