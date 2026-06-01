Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,986 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum.

Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Top Research Reports for Citigroup, TotalEnergies & AppLovin

Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Citigroup Inc. (C) Anchors Wealth Hiring in Asia

News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional holdings data show major investors trimming positions, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, which may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger operating trends.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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