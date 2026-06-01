Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,510 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $277.08 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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