Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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