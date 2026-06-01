Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,085 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $4,133,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $12,968,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of J stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is 44.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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