Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,111,157 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 2.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $93,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quarry LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Negative Sentiment: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Graphic Packaging and certain former officers, which can increase legal uncertainty, raise defense costs, and weigh on investor sentiment. REMINDER: Graphic Packaging Holdings Company Investors with Significant Losses Must Act by July 6, 2026

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Graphic Packaging and certain former officers, which can increase legal uncertainty, raise defense costs, and weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are actively soliciting claims and reminding investors of the class-action deadline, keeping the litigation in focus and potentially adding overhang to the stock. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Certain Former Officers - GPK

Several law firms are actively soliciting claims and reminding investors of the class-action deadline, keeping the litigation in focus and potentially adding overhang to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Graphic Packaging had previously reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and revenue, but that earnings beat is not the main driver of the current trading move; the litigation headlines are dominating sentiment.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 44,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,226.96. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here