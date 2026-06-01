Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $17.06 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,407 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $188.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.98 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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