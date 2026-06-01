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Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $28.32 Million Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
CNH Industrial logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its CNH Industrial stake by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 996,111 shares and leaving it with 3.07 million shares valued at about $28.3 million.
  • CNH Industrial’s latest quarter came in roughly in line with expectations, posting $0.01 EPS and $3.83 billion in revenue, while the company also set FY 2026 guidance of 0.35-0.45 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $12.77, and the shares were trading near $10.22 at the time of the report.
  • Interested in CNH Industrial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 996,111 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.25% of CNH Industrial worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company's stock worth $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 672,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company's stock worth $90,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock worth $226,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company's stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 505,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 317.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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