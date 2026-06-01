Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $33.89 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,534 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 98,371 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.28% of WESCO International worth $33,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $3,562,446.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,049,762.28. This represents a 33.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,052,225.75. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $361.70 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.98 and a 1 year high of $377.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WCC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

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WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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