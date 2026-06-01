Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $61.18 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,411 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,137 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Henry Schein worth $61,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company's stock worth $453,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,043,000 after buying an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 159,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,334,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,562,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Key Henry Schein News

Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Henry Schein as a strong momentum stock, which can attract short-term traders and support sentiment around the shares. Here's Why Henry Schein (HSIC) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks highlighted Henry Schein as a strong momentum stock, which can attract short-term traders and support sentiment around the shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive on the company’s dental and medical distribution scale, digital dentistry strategy, and acquisition opportunities, which could support longer-term growth. Is This the Right Time to Keep HSIC Stock in Your Portfolio?

Analyst commentary remains constructive on the company’s dental and medical distribution scale, digital dentistry strategy, and acquisition opportunities, which could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Henry Schein’s recent quarterly results beat estimates, with earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion topping expectations, reinforcing confidence in current operating performance.

Henry Schein’s recent quarterly results beat estimates, with earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion topping expectations, reinforcing confidence in current operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company presented at the Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference, but the transcript does not appear to include a major new catalyst that would significantly change the stock’s near-term outlook. Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Presents at Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference 2026 Transcript

The company presented at the Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference, but the transcript does not appear to include a major new catalyst that would significantly change the stock’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several future earnings estimates for Henry Schein, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q4 2027, which may pressure sentiment by signaling slightly softer profit expectations ahead.

Zacks Research trimmed several future earnings estimates for Henry Schein, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q4 2027, which may pressure sentiment by signaling slightly softer profit expectations ahead. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag debt and broader macroeconomic headwinds as key risks, which could limit upside if operating trends weaken.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,477 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here