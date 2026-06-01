Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $64.85 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,770 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 3.39% of Perrigo worth $64,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,778 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company's stock.

Get Perrigo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Perrigo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PRGO opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $841.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. Perrigo's payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

More Perrigo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Perrigo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 earnings, suggesting some expected improvement in later periods. Perrigo estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 earnings, suggesting some expected improvement in later periods. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst kept a Hold rating on Perrigo, indicating no major change in overall stance despite the forecast revisions. Perrigo estimate updates

The analyst kept a rating on Perrigo, indicating no major change in overall stance despite the forecast revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and Q1 2028, signaling a weaker near-term and medium-term earnings outlook. Perrigo estimate cuts

Zacks Research cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and Q1 2028, signaling a weaker near-term and medium-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Perrigo’s most recent results showed revenue below expectations and sales down year over year, which can weigh on investor sentiment even though EPS came in ahead of estimates. Perrigo earnings results

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perrigo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perrigo wasn't on the list.

While Perrigo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here