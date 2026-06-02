Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $169.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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