Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,235.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,283.75.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,801.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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