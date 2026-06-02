Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,572 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.36% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,067,759 shares of the company's stock worth $228,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,111 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,279,720 shares of the company's stock worth $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,104 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,015,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,454,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FUN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.85.

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Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, insider Richard M. Haddrill bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 230,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,390,632.36. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $289,575.10. This represents a 19.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $286,350. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FUN stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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