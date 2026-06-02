Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $54,611,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,563,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 764,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10,238.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 728,138 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 721,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $11,569,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider James A. Harrell III bought 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $340,148.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. This trade represents a 203.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 8,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $399,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,619.12. The trade was a 39.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Company has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is 21.18%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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