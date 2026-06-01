Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,892 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,542 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Expand Energy worth $41,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Expand Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expand Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on Expand Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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