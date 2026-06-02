Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,369 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.54% of Talos Energy worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 395.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.35. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $22,551,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,233,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $687,776,514.72. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,935,568 shares of company stock worth $48,892,022 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report).

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