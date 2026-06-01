Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,325 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Progressive were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Progressive by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,857,776. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $115,227. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $831,251. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $190.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $289.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.11.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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