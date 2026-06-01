Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 109,504 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,815 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 109,504 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $627,502,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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