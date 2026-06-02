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Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its Lockheed Martin stake by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,761 shares and leaving it with 20,992 shares valued at about $10.15 million.
  • Lockheed Martin reported Q1 earnings that missed expectations, with EPS of $6.44 versus the $6.79 estimate and revenue of $18.02 billion versus $18.38 billion expected, though it maintained FY 2026 EPS guidance of 29.35-30.25.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share, payable June 26, which works out to an annualized $13.80 dividend and a 2.7% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4%

LMT opened at $517.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $564.23 and its 200 day moving average is $559.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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