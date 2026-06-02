Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 32,051 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,982 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,051 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.18% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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