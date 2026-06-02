Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 224,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $171,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,608.86. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,050.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,049.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $906.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

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