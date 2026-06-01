Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 507,975 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,168 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after selling 507,975 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Halliburton worth $50,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,230. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,338,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,521,080. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 420,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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