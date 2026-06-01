Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,860 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 771 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2%

GS stock opened at $1,024.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $913.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $892.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.17 and a 12 month high of $1,027.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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