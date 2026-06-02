Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 7,103 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $458.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $399.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $463.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $502.00 price target (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,944,800. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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