Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 76,365 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,515 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 76,365 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $54,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2%

ZBH stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

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Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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