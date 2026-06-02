Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,946 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,255,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $549.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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