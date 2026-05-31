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Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Thor Industries logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its Thor Industries stake by 955.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 28,057 shares valued at about $2.88 million.
  • Thor Industries has seen mixed analyst sentiment: recent actions included hold and neutral ratings, with some price target cuts. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $108.11.
  • The company beat fiscal Q3 earnings expectations, reporting $0.34 EPS on $2.13 billion in revenue, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, equal to a 2.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Thor Industries.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 955.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $122.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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