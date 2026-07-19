Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Stock Position Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,540 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Thor Industries worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,124 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 769,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,494 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $313,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,581,876 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,081,238 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $111,011,000 after buying an additional 611,639 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Thor Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Report on THO

Thor Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of THO opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $122.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thor Industries wasn't on the list.

While Thor Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here