Three Seasons Wealth LLC Acquires 6,002 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 636.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,222 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $286.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EXPE opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $244.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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