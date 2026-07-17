Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 11,235 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Three Seasons Wealth LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $816.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $503.08 and its 200-day moving average is $328.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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