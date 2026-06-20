Thryve Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Thryve Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Thryve Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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