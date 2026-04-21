Ticino Wealth Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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