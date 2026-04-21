Ticino Wealth Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $808.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $801.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $736.37 and a 200-day moving average of $638.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $761.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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