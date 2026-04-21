Ticino Wealth Purchases New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $999,327.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,725.42. This trade represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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