Ticino Wealth Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Article Title

JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Positive Sentiment: Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Article Title

Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Article Title

JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of rising government debt and a possible global bond crisis/stagflation — comments that raise macro risk concerns investors may price into bank multiples given sensitivity to rates and credit cycles. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $313.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $299.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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