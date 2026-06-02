Tieton Capital Management LLC Makes New $6 Million Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. MGP Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,446 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 176,393 shares of the company's stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 45.70%.The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. MGP Ingredients's quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MGP Ingredients's dividend payout ratio is presently -4.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,071.56. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research raised MGP Ingredients from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut MGP Ingredients from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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