Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,989 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.82 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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