Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,513,000 after purchasing an additional 302,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,209,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,368,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,250.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,090.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,401.06. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,619.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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