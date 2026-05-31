Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $514,687,000 after buying an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $294,377,000 after purchasing an additional 272,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $307,333,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $154,840,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $195,254,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2027 EPS estimate for Carpenter Technology to $11.99 from $11.93, suggesting stronger earnings power next year.

Zacks Research increased its FY2027 EPS estimate for Carpenter Technology to $11.99 from $11.93, suggesting stronger earnings power next year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its FY2028 EPS forecast to $14.34 from $14.27, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook.

The firm also nudged up its FY2028 EPS forecast to $14.34 from $14.27, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were raised for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, indicating analysts see steady earnings momentum across the next several years.

Quarterly estimates were raised for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, indicating analysts see steady earnings momentum across the next several years. Neutral Sentiment: These updates are small one-step increases rather than a major forecast jump, so the immediate stock impact may be limited compared with a larger earnings surprise.

These updates are small one-step increases rather than a major forecast jump, so the immediate stock impact may be limited compared with a larger earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Recent company fundamentals remain important context: Carpenter Technology last reported adjusted EPS of $2.77, beating consensus, but revenue came in below expectations even as sales rose year over year.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $468.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.15 and a 200-day moving average of $370.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $475.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Carpenter Technology's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

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