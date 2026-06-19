Titan Investment Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,263 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,003 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 179,934 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Capital Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $45.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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