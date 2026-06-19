TMB Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,018 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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