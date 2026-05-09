Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,810 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,668 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $230,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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