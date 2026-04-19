Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 304.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,983 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,536,852.50. This represents a 47.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

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