Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 50,350 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,350 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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