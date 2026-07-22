Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990,447 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 100,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of Toll Brothers worth $408,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

TOL opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.50 and a 52 week high of $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

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