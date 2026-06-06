Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,799 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 27,356 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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